The IDF and ISA on Saturday eliminated the head of the Mujahideen terrorist organization who infiltrated Israeli territory on October 7th and participated in the abduction and holding of Israeli hostages

In a joint IDF and ISA operation, the terrorist As'ad Abu Sharaiya, who served during the last years as the head of the Mujahideen terrorist organization in Gaza was eliminated in Gaza City.

Abu Sharaiya infiltrated Kibbutz Nir Oz on Oct. 7th, 2023, was one of the leaders of the brutal massacre, and was directly involved in the abduction and murder of Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir Bibas. Furthermore, he was involved in the abductions of the couple Gad Haggai and Judih Lynn Weinstein Haggai, and the abduction and murder of Nattapong Pinta and an additional foreign national who is still held captive by the terrorist organization.

As part of Abu Sharaiya's role, he was responsible for recruiting terrorist operatives in Judea and Samaria and in Israel, through whom he advanced and carried out terror attacks and terrorist activity. Throughout the war, the organization under his leadership was involved in orchestrating terror attacks against the State of Israel and in combat against IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip.

As'ad Abu Sharaiya IDF spokesperson

The Bibas family responded: “The news of the elimination of the head of the organization marks another step in the process of closure and coming to terms with the immense loss of Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir. They will not return, but there is some comfort in knowing that the vile murderers will not harm another family. We want to thank the IDF soldiers and security personnel for their courage and dedication, risking their lives for the safety of us all.”

In an additional IDF and ISA strike, the Mujahideen terrorist Mahmoud Muhammad Hamid Kuhail who infiltrated Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7th was eliminated. Throughout the war, Kuhail was one of the terrorists responsible for holding Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir Bibas captive in the Gaza Strip.

Mujahideen terrorists took a significant part in the murderous October 7th massacre. They were involved in acts of abduction and murder, despite not being aware of Hamas’s plans. Rather, they acted as an extension and utilized Hamas’s terrorist framework within Israeli territory.

Mahmoud Muhammad Hamid Kuhail IDF spokesperson

"The IDF and the ISA will continue to operate to locate and eliminate all terrorists from the various terrorist organizations who took part in the brutal massacre on October 7th and were involved in holding Israeli hostages in captivity in the Gaza Strip," the IDF promised in a statement.