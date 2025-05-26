The Arabic-language Sky News network reported Monday morning that the prevailing assessment is that US President Donald Trump will announce a ceasefire in Gaza within the coming days, and that the announcement will be part of a deal for the release of the Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

Earlier, Egyptian media outlets reported developments in the hostage negotiations, indicating that the expected ceasefire agreement would last at least sixty days in exchange for the release of ten Israeli hostages and the return of sixteen bodies.

According to the report, five living hostages would be released on the first day of the agreement, and another five on the sixtieth day.

Additionally, sixteen bodies of hostages would be handed over according to a timeline that would allow Hamas time to locate the burial sites of those it claims not to know the whereabouts of.

It was also reported that Hamas is demanding the release of all terrorists from Gaza imprisoned in Israel, both before and after the October 7 massacre.