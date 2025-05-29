Steve Witkoff, US envoy to the Middle East, has presented a new proposal aimed at securing a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and facilitating the release of hostages.

The proposal includes the release of nine living hostages and 18 bodies in two phases to be carried out within one week. Additionally, it calls for a 60-day ceasefire during which intensive negotiations would take place with the goal of reaching an agreement to end the fighting.

According to the framework, at the end of the ceasefire period, Israel would have the option to resume fighting or continue negotiations in exchange for the release of additional hostages.

The proposal also stipulates that humanitarian aid to Gaza residents would be coordinated through the United Nations, replacing the American company that has been handling it until now with IDF protection and succeeded in preventing Hamas from stealing it.

The IDF would also be required to withdraw from areas captured during the recent and intense fighting in Gaza.

On Wednesday, Witkoff told the press while, "I think that we are on the precipice of sending out a new term sheet that hopefully will be delivered later on today. The President is going to review it."

He added: "I have some very good feelings about getting to a long-term resolution - a temporary ceasefire and a peaceful long-term resolution of that conflict."

Earlier in the day, the Hamas terrorist organization announced that it had reached an agreement on a general framework for a ceasefire agreement with Witkoff.

An Israeli official responded to the Hamas announcement and claimed that the terror organization is continuing to use propaganda and psychological warfare. According to the official, "As US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said two days ago, while Israel agreed to his framework, Hamas continues to refuse."

He added that "Hamas's offer is not accepted, not by Israel and not by the American administration."