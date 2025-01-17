The United States imposed sanctions on a Yemen-based financial institution on Friday, accusing it of providing financial support to the Houthi rebels, Reuters reported.

In a statement, the US Treasury Department announced sanctions on Yemen Kuwait Bank, alleging that the institution facilitated the Houthis’ misuse of Yemen’s banking system to launder money and transfer funds to their allies, including Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The sanctions, announced just days before US President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday, freeze any US-based assets of Yemen Kuwait Bank and prohibit Americans from engaging with the institution.

The Treasury Department warned that those involved in certain transactions with the bank could also face US sanctions.

The Houthi rebels have upped their attacks in the region since last October, having launched drones towards Israel and targeting commercial ships in the Red Sea region.

In the wake of the uptick in Houthi attacks, the US formed a coalition , made up of more than 20 countries, aimed at safeguarding commercial traffic in the Red Sea from attacks by the Houthis.

The coalition has repeatedly targeted Houthi facilities and weapons systems in Yemen, but the Houthis have been unfazed by the strikes and have vowed to continue their attacks.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)