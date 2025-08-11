Guided by IDF and ISA intelligence, IDF troops continue operational activity against the terrorist organizations throughout the Gaza Strip.

In southern Gaza, IDF troops identified a terrorist cell attempting to plant explosives near IDF troops. Swiftly, an IAF aircraft struck and eliminated the terrorist.

In northern Gaza, the troops continue to operate. On Sunday, they swiftly eliminated a terrorist who had fired at them earlier, lightly injuring an IDF soldier. In addition, artillery troops identified and eliminated Hamas terrorists in support of the ground troops.

IDF troops are also operating in the Khan Yunis area in southern Gaza. Over the past day, the troops dismantled several significant and strategic underground infrastructure sites and eliminated terrorists who posed a threat to the troops in ground and aerial strikes.

IDF troops are operating to defend the civilians of the communities near the Gaza Strip. Over the past day, the troops dismantled tunnel shafts and eliminated terrorists who posed a threat to the troops in field.

On Sunday, in southern Gaza, the troops located and dismantled terror infrastructure sites.