A group of Jews who visited the home of the Lithuanian-haredi leader Rabbi Dov Lando spoke with him about the role he envisions for American Jews in the battle over haredi enlistment in the IDF.

The delegation sought to understand how they could assist in the matter from their home in the United States.

In response, Rabbi Lando explained to the visitors that at this stage, they should pray, promising that clear instructions would be issued from Israel later.

He emphasized that the process is gradual and no immediate solution would be provided, but assured that American Jews would have a significant role in the struggle when the time comes.

"For now, pray... soon they will give instructions, over time there will be instructions from here. It won't happen quickly. You will have a big role — but not now. It will be in stages," he said.

In recent days, reports have emerged that Rabbi Lando approached the Eidah Haharedit, asking them to consider cooperation on a coordinated effort to withdraw economic investments from Israel.

The rabbi's move is intended to be part of the protest against the arrest of yeshiva students who refuse to enlist in the army. However, the move might actually increase support for putting an end to government subsidizing of haredi yeshivas and their students.

In discussions with representatives of the Eidah Haharedit, various alternatives for action were suggested to Rabbi Lando, including joining protests currently taking place or calling on followers to engage in a mass public protest. However, Rabbi Lando rejected these suggestions and preferred a more cautious approach.