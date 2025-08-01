The IDF on Friday evening, around 7:25 p.m., identified a missile launch from Yemen towards Israeli territory.

Shortly afterwards, sirens were sounded in Jerusalem, Samaria and the Negev regions.

The IDF subsequently stated that a missile that was launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF.

Magen David Adom said, “At this time, no reports of known missile strikes or injuries have been received by MDA's 101 dispatch center.”

On Tuesday evening, sirens were sounded in Jerusalem and parts of central Israel following a missile launch from Yemen.

The IDF later confirmed that the missile was intercepted. Two interceptors were launched at the missile - an Arrow interceptor and an interceptor from the American THAAD system.

The military spokesperson of the Houthi rebels in Yemen, Yahya Saree, announced on Sunday night that the organization has decided to escalate its operations against Israel, citing the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Saree declared that the Houthis have decided to attack any vessel belonging to a company that provides services or collaborates with ports in Israel, regardless of the vessel's nationality and wherever they are able to do so.

"We warn all companies to cease dealings with Israeli ports starting from the date of this statement," he said.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)