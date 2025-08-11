President Isaac Herzog on Monday warned against the recognition of a Palestinian state, calling such a move a "grave and dangerous mistake" and a "reward for terror."

Speaking at the inauguration of the new Knesset Museum in Jerusalem, located on the site of Israel's Parliament from 1950 to 1966, President Herzog addressed the recent announcement by Australia's Prime Minister regarding recognition of a Palestinian state in September.

"I wonder what the Knesset members in those days, for example, would have said about the Australian Prime Minister's intention to recognize a Palestinian state," Herzog said. "I have no doubt what Ben-Gurion and Begin, who were on opposite sides of the aisle, would have said together, and I too say here emphatically to the whole world: Israel has always strived, and will always strive, for peace with our neighbours, including the Palestinians. When Israel fights cruel terror, it does so for the sake of peace and for the sake of the free world."

The President stressed that such declarations by Australia and other countries "are a reward for terror, a prize for the enemies of freedom, liberty, and democracy. This is a grave and dangerous mistake, which will not help a single Palestinian and sadly will not bring back a single hostage" being held by Hamas in Gaza.