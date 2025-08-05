The IDF identified, shortly before 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning, the launch of a missile from Yemen toward Israeli territory, adding that aerial defense systems are operating to intercept the threat.

Sirens were sounded shortly thereafter in the Jerusalem and Shfela regions.

The IDF subsequently stated, "Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile that was launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF."

Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.

Magen David Adom Spokesperson Zaki Heller said, "Following the missile launch from Yemen towards Israel, no calls were received at Magen David Adom’s 101 emergency dispatch center regarding missile strikes or casualties."

The Home Front Command gave residents the all clear at around 1:13 a.m.