The IDF on Monday morning struck and dismantled military infrastructure belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime at the Hudaydah port.

Among the military infrastructure struck were engineering vehicles used to reestablish the port's infrastructure, fuel containers, naval vessels used for military activities and force against the State of Israel and vessels in the maritime zone adjacent to the port, and additional terror infrastructure used by the Houthi terrorist regime.

"The port has been used, among other things, to transfer weapons from the Iranian regime, which are then used by the Houthi terrorist regime to execute terrorist attacks against the State of Israel and its allies," the IDF revealed.

"The IDF has identified the continuous efforts and actions of the Houthi terrorist regime to reestablish terrorist infrastructure at the port, and as such, the components used to advance these efforts were struck.

"The Houthi terrorist regime exploits the maritime zone for the use of force and to carry out terrorist attacks against passing vessels and global maritime trade. The targets struck demonstrate how the Houthi terrorist regime utilizes civilian infrastructure for military and terrorist purposes."

The IDF also stressed that it "will operate decisively against the repeated attacks of the Houthi terrorist regime against Israeli civilians, and remains determined to continue operating against any threat posed to the civilians of the State of Israel, wherever it is required."

Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed that "the IDF has just struck terror targets belonging to the Houthi terror regime at the port of Hudaydah, forcefully thwarting any attempt to restore terror infrastructure which we struck previously."

The Defense Minister emphasized, "As I have clarified in the past, Yemen is no different from Tehran. The Houthis will pay a heavy price for launching missiles at the State of Israel. We will continue to act at all times, everywhere, to protect the State of Israel."