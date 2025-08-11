Troops from the 226th Brigade, under the command of the 210th Division and in cooperation with field investigators from Unit 504, completed an activity on Sunday night to apprehend a weapons dealer operating in the Taranjah area of southern Syria.

Following intelligence indications and prior surveillance, the dealer was apprehended and questioned, and the troops seized weapons that were located in the area.

The IDF stated that troops from the 210th Division continue to be deployed in the area, operating to prevent the entrenchment of terrorist elements in Syria, "with the aim of protecting the civilians of the State of Israel, and the Golan Heights in particular."