Coalition chair Ofir Katz announced on Sunday that from now on, until further notice, bills from Otzma Yehudit members, who voted against coalition discipline, will not be brought to the agenda and will not receive the coalition's support.

Regarding the decision, Katz noted that governmental bills from the Ministry of National Security would be examined on their merit, but only urgent proposals related to national security will be advanced.

Katz declared: "From now on and until further notice - bills from Otzma Yehudit members who voted contrary to coalition discipline will not receive coalition support and will not be on the agenda."

However, he clarified that "governmental bills from the Ministry of National Security will be examined on their substance and only the urgent ones that pertain to national security will advance."

Such a significant and ongoing impairment to the coalition's stability and operation will not go unanswered. It is inconceivable to issue an apology and, in the same breath, promise to continue disrupting coalition work."

Yesterday, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said, "I realized I was wrong when I saw the Prime Minister and Boaz Bismuth (Likud) in the plenum and did not coordinate their votes. I apologize to the Prime Minister and Mr. Boaz Bismuth. From now on, we will coordinate the PM until his full recovery, God willing."

He stated, "We will continue to vote according to our principles until a solution is found to prevent the closure of police stations, stop emergency service reductions, and cut salaries of police officers, prison wardens, and all Israel's national security forces."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu critcized National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir after the vote passed by a narrow margin. "Today, despite the difficulties, we passed crucial budgetary legislation for Israel's security and economy. Israel is at war facing existential challenges; there is no greater irresponsible folly than shaking the coalition at this time or risking the fall of a right-wing government."