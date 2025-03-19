The Knesset Plenum on Wednesday approved the reappointment of the ministers from the Otzma Yehudit faction as cabinet members.

Party chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir was appointed National Security Minister, Yitzhak Wasserlauf was appointed Minister for the Negev, Galilee, and National Resilience, and Amichay Eliyahu was appointed Minister of Jewish Heritage.

Otzma Yehudit left the government in January and all the party's ministers resigned in protest of the approval of the hostage and ceasefire deal. After Israel returned to war, Ben-Gvir announced that his party would return to the government.

After being sworn in, Minister Ben-Gvir stated: "I return this evening to run the National Security Ministry. A ministry in which we led many changes, including pay raises for police officers, addressing incitement to terrorism, ending cantine services for terrorists in prison, reforming civilian firearm licensing, adding thousands of staff positions in the ministry's bodies, and more.

"Returning to the Ministry of the Negev, Galilee, and National Resilience is Yitzhak Wasserlauf, who worked with great vigor and brought many results for the Negev and Galilee, and dozens of local leaders will attest to that. Returning to the Ministry of Heritage is Minister Amichay Eliyahu, who did an important job developing heritage sites and worked to advance many heritage preservation projects.

"Otzma Yehudit returns this evening to the coalition after the State of Israel returned to fierce combat. I thank the Prime Minister for the trust - together we will work for all the people of Israel," Ben-Gvir concluded.