סקר שערך מנו גבע עבור חדשות 12 מעלה כי לו היו הבחירות נערכות כיום מפלגת הליכוד היתה מקבלת A poll conducted by Mano Geva for Channel 12 News indicates that if elections were held today, the Likud party would win 24 seats, the Democrats 16, Yesh Atid 14, National Unity 14, and Yisrael Beytenu 14.

Shas would win 10 seats, Otzma Yehudit 10, United Torah Judaism 8, Hadash-Ta'al 5, and Ra'am 5. The Religious Zionist Party remains below the electoral threshold.

The coalition would secure 52 seats, while the opposition would reach 63 without the Arab parties.

In a scenario where former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett runs at the head of a new party, he would win 23 seats, Likud 22, the Democrats 13, Shas 10, Yisrael Beytenu 9, Otzma Yehudit 9, Yesh Atid 8, Gantz’s National Unity 8, United Torah Judaism 8, Hadash-Ta'al 5, and Ra'am 5. The Religious Zionist Party would not pass the electoral threshold.

The opposition bloc would achieve 66 seats compared to the coalition bloc, which would reach 49.