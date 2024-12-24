Rabbi Avi Zarbiv, a member of the Tel Aviv rabbinical court who also fought in Gaza, returned to the spot where terrorists fired at him several weeks ago.

Giving thanks for the miracle during which his life was saved, he said, "Blessed is He Who made a miracle for me at this place. On the sixth of [the Jewish month of] Kislev, more than two weeks ago, here at this place, I got out of the D9 and began to destroy this home and to bring down the walls. Suddenly I heard, 'Allahu akhbar,' and I thought I was imagining it, that it was a cat's meow, but I said that it could not be, since we were close to the barricade."

"After two minutes, I suddenly heard gunshots fired, as I was on the roof of the D9. My friends told me: 'They're shooting at your feet.' I immediately jumped into the D9," he recalled.

"Thanks be to G-d - blessed is He Who made a miracle for me at this place, Who gives those who are indebted good, Who gave me all that is good. We are here in Jabaliya until victory and until settlements. We will not give up."