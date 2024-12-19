Searches conducted Thursday morning near the Knesset revealed two small fragments of interceptor missiles, which fell in the outer perimeter area of the Knesset.

The Knesset stressed that the fragments were found outside the building, and were removed from the premises by police sappers.

On Wednesday night, sirens sounded in central Israel - but not in Jerusalem - following the launch of a ballistic missile from Yemen.

The IDF reported that, "Following the sirens that sounded in numerous areas in central Israel, the IAF intercepted one missile that was launched from Yemen, before crossing into Israeli territory. Rocket and missile sirens were sounded following the possibility of falling debris from the interception."

Initially, reports said that a fragment of a "Hetz" interceptor hit the Ramat Ef'al school in Ramat Gan. However, later reports said that the warhead hit the school, causing damage to the structure and vehicles.

Education Minister Yoav Kisch visited the school, and confirmed that the damage was caused by the warhead striking the structure.