Sirens sounded in Tel Aviv and other cities in central Israel on Wednesday night, after the Houthis launched a ballistic missile towards the area.

The IDF reported that, "Following the sirens that sounded in numerous areas in central Israel, the IAF intercepted one missile that was launched from Yemen, before crossing into Israeli territory. Rocket and missile sirens were sounded following the possibility of falling debris from the interception."

The interception

Residents of the area reported hearing explosions, and interceptor fragments fell in a school in the Ramat Gan neighborhood of Ramat Ef'al, causing severe damage to both the building and vehicles.

Magen David Adom (MDA) said there were no reports of injuries, other than several people who suffered shock or who were injured on their way to protected spaces.

The hit in Ramat Ef'al

The Ramat Gan municipality responded: "Upon receipt of the report, Ramat Gan Mayor Carmel Shama-Hacohen arrived at the scene of the incident and called in the municipal staffs headed by the city's Director General Motti Cohen. Already in the first stage, we identified a widescale collapse in the central building of the school, and therefore the school cannot be used until further notice."

"It was decided to move studies for grades 1-4 and special education students to nearby schools; the other grades will remain at home and study remotely," the city added.

Shama-Hacohen said: "The night ended with enormous good luck for residents of the city of Ramat Gan. As the mayor and as the father of a girl in the Ef'al school, I do not want to explain the situation had this missile been launched during school hours, even on the level of anxiety and the difficult situation parents and children [would have been in], because the school, thanks to the new, protected construction is completely sheltered."