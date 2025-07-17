Israel's Health Ministry has warned of heavy to extreme heat, which the Israel Meteorological Service said is expected to last from Thursday until Sunday.

According to the forecast, most areas of the country are expected to experience harsh heat conditions.

The Ministry urged the public to avoid staying in the sun and outdoors as much as possible, drink plenty of water regardless of activity level, and stay in air-conditioned places. It is also emphasized that unnecessary physical exertion should be avoided.

The guidelines include special attention for at-risk populations, including the elderly, those with chronic illnesses, pregnant women, and young children, who are advised to avoid spending time outdoors during this period.

When leaving the house, it is recommended to wear a wide-brimmed hat, light-colored comfortable clothing, and use sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30.

The Ministry also stressed that it is prohibited to leave children, infants, the elderly, the helpless, or animals in a vehicle, even for a short time. Additionally, animals should not be left outside the house or in non-air-conditioned buildings without access to water.

The statement also notes that under heat stress conditions, there is a risk of heat-related illnesses, including heatstroke, a dangerous condition in which the body loses its ability to cool down. At-risk groups include infants, the elderly, those with heart or respiratory conditions, people with obesity, and individuals taking certain medications.

In case of symptoms such as high body temperature (above 39.5°C), red and dry skin, rapid pulse, severe headaches, dizziness, vomiting, confusion, or loss of consciousness, immediate medical assistance should be sought.

Until help arrives, the affected person should be moved to a shaded and cool area, and their body should be cooled down. It is important to note that in the case of heatstroke, the affected person should not be given fluids, and fluids should only be administered by medical personnel.