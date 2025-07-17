A large wildfire that broke out yesterday afternoon in the Jerusalem Mountains continues to rage this morning, more than 14 hours after it began. Dozens of firefighting teams are still battling the flames, focusing their efforts on containing the fire and preventing it from spreading to nearby communities, including Bar Giora, Nes Harim, and Tzur Hadassah.

According to Fire and Rescue Services, Route 386 has been intermittently closed and reopened throughout the morning due to the evolving situation.

Authorities emphasized that, as of now, there is no immediate threat to the surrounding communities. However, they warned that the situation could change depending on wind conditions expected later in the day.

The fire began spreading rapidly around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Begin Park, a forested region in the Jerusalem Mountains.

Fire crews from both the Beit Shemesh area and the Jerusalem District were dispatched, supported by eight firefighting planes. Their joint efforts aim to halt the fire’s advance and support ground teams working under difficult conditions.

Aerial and ground firefighting efforts are expected to continue throughout the day. Authorities say further updates will be issued as the situation develops.