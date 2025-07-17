The Cairo-based Arab channel Al-Ghad reported early Thursday morning, citing its sources, that the Hamas terrorist organization agreed to a new withdrawal map presented by Israel during talks in Doha, which includes, among other things, a withdrawal from the Morag Corridor.

According to the report, this represents a breakthrough in the negotiations after Israel withdrew its previous map following pressure from US Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff.

The report further stated that the new map stipulates that IDF forces will remain 1.2 kilometers north of the Philadelphi Corridor and 1.1 kilometers in the northern and eastern parts of the Gaza Strip.

It was noted that negotiations on Thursday are expected to focus on the issue of the framework for releasing hostages, and that Witkoff is set to arrive in the region next week to announce an agreement.

As of now, there is no confirmation of this report from an official Israeli source or other parties.

The report comes hours after US President Donald Trump hinted at positive developments in the negotiations for a hostage deal with Hamas.

Speaking during a bill signing ceremony at the White House, Trump stated that “we have good news on Gaza”.

He thanked his envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, and added, “We have some good news on Gaza and good news on a couple of things that we’re working on at a very high level.”

While Trump did not provide additional details, his comments came hours after a senior political source expressed optimism regarding the possibility that Israel will soon reach a deal with the Hamas terrorist organization for the release of hostages.

"More likely than not, we will reach a deal. A hostage deal is within reach. I don't know how much longer this will take; negotiations with Hamas are never easy and short," said the source.

He added, "The government is committed to the release of the hostages, and this is the path led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. There are disagreements at various levels, for example, issues that haven't been fully addressed."