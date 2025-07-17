The Border Police officers from Judea and Samaria, who returned yesterday (Wednesday) from operations along the Syria border, noticed a suspicious digger while traveling back to their base in central Israel, near Huwara.

The officers stopped their vehicle and conducted a thorough inspection of the engineering equipment. Upon inspection, it was confirmed that the digger belonged to the IDF and was suspected of being stolen from the gathering area near the Gaza Strip.

During the operation, a suspect in his 50s, a resident of Huwara, was arrested and transferred for further investigation at the Ariel police station in the Judea and Samaria District of the Israel Police.