Rabbi Kalman Ber, Israel's Ashkenazic Chief Rabbi, on Thursday morning published a special letter addressing the horrific massacre of the Druze community in Syria.

In it, Rabbi Ber called on Israel and religious and world leaders to take immediate action to stop the severe harm being perpetrated against innocent civilians.

"Shocking images that horrify every soul appeared these past few days on the media's screens," Rabbi Ber wrote. "Our eyes are witness to a cruel killing spree against the Druze people, and severe assaults on the sanctity of human life. These are actions that we, and all religious leaders around the world, cannot stand by and ignore."

Describing atrocities he witnessed, Rabbi Ber added: "We have seen how predatory animals, in a fit of rage, attack innocent civilians without distinguishing between man and woman, between the elderly and children. We are reminded of the dark days of history when bloodthirsty nations carried out similar actions, and the world was silent and kept its peace!"

According to him, "The Divine commandment 'Do not stand idly by the blood of your neighbor' obligates us to raise a cry and awaken the entire world against the severe harm and ethnic cleansing that is taking place at this moment against the Druze community on the Druze mountain in Syria."

He added, "We must also remember that some members of the [Druze] community and their relatives live among us and are bound to us by a covenant of blood, for the sake of the State of Israel's existence."

Concluding his letter, Rabbi Ber wrote, "Indifference at this fateful hour is a disaster. I appeal with a pained heart to all who can prevent the continuation of the killing and destruction, as well as to the leaders of the free world, to join this call and immediately stop these heinous actions."