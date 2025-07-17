The ISA and the Israel Police have recently arrested an Israeli citizen, a teacher residing in the Negev, on suspicion of carrying out security missions for Iran.

The State Attorney's Office today filed an indictment against her in the District Court of Be'er Sheva.

This is the latest in a series of Iranian agents arrested since the beginning of Operation Rising Lion.

The agents have been accused of such things as photographing public places, sharing locations with Iranian intelligence, and committing acts of vandalism.