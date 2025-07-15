During a tour of the Beit Hanoun area, we spoke with Reserve Lieutenant Colonel Y., Deputy Battalion Commander of Battalion 420, who shared details about the activities of the forces under his command, both above and below ground, with a focus on underground operations.

The mission, says Lt. Col. Y., is simple and clear to the soldiers: "to distance the threat from the residents of Sderot, and every night we succeed in carrying it out," he explains, noting that the main task of the force under his command is the identification and destruction of terror tunnels. The soldiers achieve this after exposing what lies above ground, which then leads to the discovery of the tunnels.

"We see less of the enemy. The enemy disappears, but still surprises us in areas where we see him less, with explosives on roads and in houses," Y. says, adding that there is a growing trend of daring from the terrorists, who are increasingly seeking to target the forces. This could be due to "various conversations" that are taking place. "The enemy is becoming bolder, but we are working aggressively, using heavy fire, operating strongly, and trying to protect our more sensitive areas during attacks. Overall, we are performing very well in our missions."

Regarding the spirit and feelings of the soldiers, all of whom are reservists, Lt. Col. Y. states that the soldiers are focused on their mission and less responsive to external noise. "Every night we go out on complex missions, fulfill them, and continue to destroy the Beit Hanoun Battalion. It’s more complicated now, after many rounds of fighting, but we know how to handle it and provide the right support to the soldier at the front. I don’t see any failure in carrying out the missions."

Y. adds that while in the past it was necessary to look towards the nearby communities near the fence to internalize the importance of the mission, after October 7th, this is no longer required, and the mission is clear and well understood throughout the Gaza Strip.