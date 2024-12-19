IDF Spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, published a statement on Thursday morning following the Israeli strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.

“Over the last 14 months, the Iran-backed Houthi terror regime in Yemen has launched hundreds of missile and UAV attacks against the State of Israel,” said Hagari.

“This happened again tonight. The Houthi terror regime fired a missile towards central Israel forcing millions of civilians to take cover in bomb shelters.”

“In the last two weeks only - the Houthis fired a drone that hit an apartment block in southern Israel, and on Sunday, they fired a long-range missile towards central Israel.”

Hagari pointed out, “The Houthis have been carrying out attacks against Israel in violation of international law, and the Houthi regime is a threat to peace and security in the region.”

“Today,” he continued, “the IDF conducted precise strikes on Houthi military targets in Yemen - including ports and energy infrastructure in Sana'a, which the Houthis have been using in ways that effectively contributed to their military actions. Israel will not hesitate to act in order to defend itself and its citizens from the Houthi attacks.”

“The Houthis are also targeting other countries- in the Middle East, the United States and other countries in the world,” the IDF Spokesperson said.

“With their attacks on international shipping vessels and roots in the Red Sea and other places, the Houthis have become a global threat.”

“Who is behind the Houthis? Iran. The regime in Iran funds, arms and directs the Houthi's terror activities.”

“As we have shown against other enemies in other arenas, we will continue to act against anyone- anyone in the Middle East that threatens the State of Israel, and we will defend the people of Israel,” concluded Hagari.