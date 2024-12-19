Sirens were activated early Thursday morning in Tel Aviv and in many other towns across the Gush Dan and Sharon regions.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated, "Following the sirens that sounded in numerous areas in central Israel, the IAF intercepted one missile that was launched from Yemen, before crossing into Israeli territory."

Rocket and missile sirens were sounded following the possibility of falling debris from the interception, it added.

Residents reported hearing explosions in the area.

The Israel Police stated that they are conducting searches in the area to locate impact sites.