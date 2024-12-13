A poll conducted for Kan 11 News and published on Friday evening finds that the Likud Party is gaining strength, primarily at the expense of the National Unity Party and of Yisrael Beytenu.

The poll found that if elections were held today, Likud, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, would be the largest party in the Knesset with 26 seats, followed by Yesh Atid, led by Yair Lapid, with 15 seats.

The Democrats Party, led by Yair Golan, would win 10 seats; the National Unity Party, led by Benny Gantz, 19; Otzma Yehudit, led by Itamar Ben Gvir, 8; Yisrael Beytenu, led by Avigdor Lieberman, 14; Shas, led by Aryeh Deri, 10; United Torah Judaism, led by Yitzhak Goldknopf, 8; Hadash-Ta'al, led by Ayman Odeh and Ahmed Tibi, 5; and Ra'am, led by Mansour Abbas, would win 5 seats.

The Religious Zionist Party, Balad, and New Hope would not pass the electoral threshold.

The poll also examined the possibility of a right-wing party led by Naftali Bennett running in the next elections.

In such a scenario, Netanyahu would gain significant strength, both in the seat count of the Likud and in the size of his political bloc. While Lapid would see some gains in the overall seat projection, he and Gantz would lose a significant number of seats if Bennett were to enter the race. In this case, Netanyahu’s bloc is expected to gain three additional seats, reaching 50.

In this scenario, the seat distribution would be as follows: Likud - 24 seats, a right-wing party led by Naftali Bennett - 22, Yesh Atid - 9, the Democrats - 10, National Unity - 10, Otzma Yehudit - 8, Yisrael Beytenu - 9, Shas - 10, United Torah Judaism - 8, Hadash-Ta'al - 5, and Ra'am - 5.

In this scenario as well, the Religious Zionist Party, Balad, and New Hope would fail to pass the electoral threshold.

