The Israeli strikes against Iran's nuclear weapons program is receiving overwhelming public support, according to a new poll published Monday evening by Channel 14 following the recent strikes. The data shows that the public is giving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a particularly high rating for his management of the war thus far.

To the question: "What grade does Prime Minister Netanyahu deserve for his management of the war in Iran so far?"—61% answered "Excellent," 19% "Good," 8% "Not good," and 12% "Poor."

To the question: "Has your opinion of Prime Minister Netanyahu changed due to the war in Iran?"—59% said it had not changed, 37% said it had changed for the better, and 4% said it had changed for the worse.

To the question: "Should Israel work to topple the Iranian regime beyond targeting the nuclear program and missile infrastructure?"—75% answered "Yes," 16% "No," and 9% had no opinion.

The survey was conducted by Shlomo Filber for Channel 14 on June 16, 2025, based on a sample of 476 Israeli citizens, with a statistical margin of error of ±4.7% at a 95% level of confidence.