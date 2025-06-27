A new i24NEWS poll, conducted by the Direct Polls research institute and broadcast Thursday evening, presents projected vote distributions if elections were held today.

Likud leads with 33 seats, followed by the newly formed "Bennett 2026" slate with 17 seats. The Democrats win 13 seats, Shas 11, Yisrael Beytenu 9, United Torah Judaism 8, and Otzma Yehudit 6.

National Unity, Hadash-Ta’al, and Ra’am each receive 5 seats. Yesh Atid and Religious Zionism each receive just 4 seats. The Balad party does not cross the electoral threshold.

A poll conducted on Wednesday by the Kantar Institute for Kan News - following Operation Rising Lion against Iran’s nuclear program - showed different results. That survey projected 31 seats for Likud and 15 for Yisrael Beytenu.

Yesh Atid would receive 14 seats, National Unity 13, the Democrats 11, Shas 10, United Torah Judaism 8, Otzma Yehudit 7, Ra’am 6, and Hadash-Ta’al 5. In this poll, the Religious Zionist party did not pass the electoral threshold.

According to the Kan News poll, the current coalition would receive a total of 56 seats.