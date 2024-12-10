Saudi Arabia on Monday lashed out at Israel over its military operations at the UN-patrolled buffer zone in the Golan Heights.

Israel started those operations following the toppling of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad over the weekend.

"The seizure of the buffer zone in the Golan Heights... confirm Israel's continued violation of the rules of international law, and its determination to sabotage Syria's chances of restoring its security, stability and territorial integrity," the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement quoted by AFP.

The IDF took control of the Syrian Golan Heights to protect Israel from the fallout of the fighting after the Syrian rebels brought down the Assad regime.

On Monday, Defense Minister Israel Katz instructed the IDF to act to take control of additional sites in the buffer zone in Syria and to maximize its achievements.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar explained to foreign reporters in a briefing that the IDF took targeted and temporary control of controlled areas near the border to prevent an October 7 scenario from Syria.

Saudi Arabia has been more critical of Israel in recent months, after the two countries appeared to be on track towards normalization before Hamas’ attack against Israel on October 7, 2023. After the massacre, Saudi Arabia put the US-backed plans to normalize ties with Israel on ice.

In September, the Saudi Crown Prince emphasized that an "independent Palestinian state" was essential for normalization.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last month characterized Israel's military operation in Gaza as "genocide".