US President Donald Trump is set to visit Saudi Arabia in May, the White House confirmed on Tuesday.

“The President will be heading to Saudi Arabia in May. As for specific dates and details, we will be reading those out to you as soon as we possibly can,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

The trip to Saudi Arabia will be Trump’s first trip abroad in his second term as president.

Axios reported on Sunday that Trump is expected to travel to Saudi Arabia in mid-May for his first foreign trip since returning to the White House.

Trump’s choice of Saudi Arabia as his first foreign destination mirrors his first presidential term, when his initial trip abroad also included a visit to the Kingdom in May 2017, the report noted.

Discussions about the visit have taken place between senior US and Saudi officials in recent weeks, including on the sidelines of negotiations over the war in Ukraine. One potential date for the trip was April 28, but it was postponed.

A Trump administration official confirmed that planning for the visit is underway.

On Monday, Trump confirmed the reports, telling reporters that his itinerary includes visits to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, with the potential addition of the United Arab Emirates.

He also hinted that other destinations could be included but did not provide further details.