Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman stated on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia would not recognize Israel without the establishment of a Palestinian state and harshly criticized the "crimes of the Israeli occupation" against the Palestinian Arab people, Reuters reported.

"The kingdom will not stop its tireless work towards the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, and we affirm that the kingdom will not establish diplomatic relations with Israel without that," said the Crown Prince, who is known by his initials MBS.

MBS made these comments during his annual address to the Shura Council, an advisory body, on behalf of his father, King Salman.

Saudi Arabia and Israel appeared to be on track towards normalization before Hamas’ October 7 attack against Israel and the war in Gaza which followed.

Shortly after the start of the war in Gaza, sources told Reuters that Saudi Arabia is putting the US-backed plans to normalize ties with Israel on ice.

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister later indicated that normalization with Israel requires both an end to the fighting in the Gaza Strip as well as the establishment of a Palestinian state, which Saudi officials have long insisted is a condition for normalization with Israel.

Recent reports said that the Biden administration and Saudi Arabia are finalizing an agreement for US security guarantees and civilian nuclear assistance.