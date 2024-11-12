A summit of Arab and Muslim leaders convened in the Saudi capital of Riyadh on Monday, AFP reported.

The summit began with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman demanding that the global community "immediately halt the Israeli actions against our brothers in Palestine and Lebanon."

He characterized Israel's military operation in Gaza as "genocide", according to AFP.

The Crown Prince emphasized that Saudi Arabia "affirms its support for the brothers in Palestine and Lebanon to overcome the disastrous humanitarian consequences of the ongoing Israeli aggression."

The summit's proposed resolution emphasized unwavering backing for Palestinian national interests, particularly highlighting the necessity for "firm support" for their "national rights," with special emphasis on their "right to freedom and to an independent, sovereign state."

This stance contrasted with comments made earlier by new Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, who rejected the possibility of Palestinian statehood, suggesting it would become a "Hamas state."

"I don't think this position is realistic today and we must be realistic," Sa'ar declared in Jerusalem.

Prince Mohammed also addressed Israeli-Iranian tensions, urging Israel to refrain from attacking Iran, reflecting the improving diplomatic relationship between Saudi Arabia and its former regional competitor.

The comments are also indicative of the fact that Saudi and Israeli normalization does not appear close.

While Saudi Arabia and Israel appeared to be on track towards normalization before Hamas’ attack against Israel on October 7, 2023, Saudi Arabia put the US-backed plans to normalize ties with Israel on ice shortly after that attack and the war in Gaza which followed.

In September, the Saudi Crown Prince emphasized that an "independent Palestinian state" was essential for normalization.