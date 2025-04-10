Liri Albag, who was freed from captivity in Gaza, responded on Wednesday to the attacks against her online after she blamed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the failure of October 7.

In a post she published, Albag wrote, "I read the comments, I read the threats I received, the curses. And I’m scared. I’m not scared of the comments themselves, I’m not scared to meet one of the people who wrote such things to me. I’m scared of what we’ve become."

She continued, "Wishing someone to be in captivity? I wouldn’t wish that on my enemies. Mocking my weight? It reminds me of those terrorists who laughed at me, who made sure to remind me every day that I’m fat. Promising me death and revenge? Wish that on Hamas and our enemies, not on me."

Albag stressed that her words were not politically motivated, "because I don’t understand politics!" but added, "Yes, the entire defense establishment, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), the heads of the defense system, military intelligence – they’re all guilty – don’t worry, I told them that in our meetings too!"

Regarding Hamas’s responsibility, she stressed, "Of course, first and foremost, Hamas is to blame for the nightmare this country is going through. I never forget that terrorist organization for a moment, and I personally want to take revenge on it. Hamas is the enemy!"

She continued, "I didn’t think I’d get such responses from people in the nation of Israel. And you know what’s the hardest part? This division is worse than our enemies. This is not how we win! We have more important wars to fight, there are human lives at stake."

Albag sought to emphasize her support for the soldiers, writing, "You have no idea how much I appreciate the IDF soldiers and security forces. How much I admire the soldiers who have been wounded in body and soul! You have no idea how much it hurts me for every soldier or civilian who fell in this war for our country and for the hostages. I know quite a few of those who fell – they’re my friends!"

In conclusion, she wrote, "Spare yourselves. It’s a shame that this is what will be written for you on Judgment Day. It’s better to use your time for prayers and actions for the peace of the country, the peace of IDF soldiers and security forces, and the return of all the hostages. It’s better to direct this poison at Hamas, Iran, Hezbollah, and the many enemies we have. As the Jewish people, who have been attacked time and again, from Egypt until today, let’s fight our enemies and not each other."

"You’ll never understand what we went through there. And I don’t wish for you to understand! I wish us all health in body and soul, happy lives, and success. Am Yisrael Chai."

Later on Wednesday evening, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Liri and her parents, Shira and Eli.

“During the conversation, the Prime Minister encouraged Liri, expressing appreciation for her resilience and bravery during her captivity under Hamas,” said a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

“Liri thanked the Prime Minister for the moving conversation, for his courageous decision to secure her release and that of other hostages from captivity, and asked him to continue working to bring everyone back,” the statement said.

“The Prime Minister sought to strengthen her in the face of the attacks she has been experiencing through various media outlets in recent days. In addition, the Prime Minister told her that Mrs. Netanyahu and he had maintained continuous contact with her family, that he is working to return all the hostages, and that he would be happy to meet soon with her and her fellow lookout soldiers who returned from captivity,” it concluded.