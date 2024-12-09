The IDF is deepening its control of strategic locations in southern Syria, and Defense Minister Israel Katz has instructed the IDF to oct to take control of additional sites in the partition zone in Syria and to maximize its achievements.

The order comes less than a day after the IDF took control of the Syrian Golan Heights, in an effort to protect Israel from the fallout of the fighting after the Syrian rebels brought down the Assad regime late on Saturday night.

Katz also instructed that the IDF work to create a security area which is clear of heavy strategic weapons and terror infrastructure in the southern area, near the partition area, which could threaten the State of Israel, while reaching out to the local Druze population and other populations in the area.

Parallel to this, the IDF is working to thwart and prevent the reopening of the smuggling route from Iran to Lebanon, which runs through Syria, the Syrian area, and locations on the borders.

Katz also instructed the IDF to continue working to destroy heavy and strategic weapons around Syria, including surface-to-air missiles, aerial defense systems, surface-to-surface missiles, cruise missiles, long-range rockets, and anti-ship missiles.