"When people came to our home to be menachem avel [comfort the mourners], they were shocked to see we didn’t even own closets to store our clothes, and our couches were ripped and torn".

When people came to comfort the Nimni whose father died very suddenly, they discovered that there was so much more to the story.

Yair Nimni was always working on himself. He and his wife, Sara Tova, were Baalei Teshuva, who worked hard to raise ten children with happiness and love. It was in the middle of the Shabbat morning lunch when Yair, at just 47 years old, suddenly collapsed at the table in front of the horrified eyes of his entire family. No one had seen it coming. In those few tragic seconds, Yair passed away.

Then, those who came to comfort the family were in for another shock when they stepped through the Nimni family’s door. It became clear that even before Yair died, the Nimni family was already in a desperate situation.

Sara Tova Nimni is now a widow. If she was struggling to feed her children before her husband’s sudden death, now she is desperate. An emergency fund has been opened to help Mrs. Nimni feed her ten children and for therapy to help them process the trauma. Though no amount of financial help will erase their pain, donations will give them the financial stability that they need to survive.

