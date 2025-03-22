A missile launched towards Israel by the Yemeni Houthis fell in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi sources quoted by a Saudi news outlet said that the US Navy intercepted the missile.

Sirens sounded at just after 10:30 p.m. Friday night in localities across central Israel, Judea, Samaria, Jerusalem and the Shfela regions, following a launch from Yemen.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit confirmed that a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF prior to crossing into Israeli territory.

Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol, it added.

There were no reports of injuries, but Ben Gurion International Airport suspended departures and arrivals for a short time; the airport resumed full operation by 11:00 p.m.

Earlier this week, a Houthi missile likely aimed at Israel fell in Egyptian territory.