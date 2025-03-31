US President Donald Trump is expected to travel to Saudi Arabia in mid-May, marking his first foreign trip since returning to the White House, two US officials and a source familiar with the matter told Axios on Sunday.

Trump’s decision to visit Saudi Arabia highlights the growing ties between his administration and Gulf nations, particularly in the areas of economic cooperation and investment. The visit comes as the Trump administration continues efforts to restore a ceasefire in Gaza and secure the release of hostages held by Hamas.

Trump’s choice of Saudi Arabia as his first foreign destination mirrors his first presidential term, when his initial trip abroad also included a visit to the Kingdom in May 2017, the report noted.

Discussions about the visit have taken place between senior US and Saudi officials in recent weeks, including on the sidelines of negotiations over the war in Ukraine. One potential date for the trip was April 28, but it was postponed.

A Trump administration official confirmed that planning for the visit is underway.

"An opportunity for international travel for the President is something that is being looked at. We don't yet have a specific plan, and we will provide that information when it is official," a White House official told Axios.

The visit is expected to focus on foreign investments, strengthening ties with Gulf nations, and addressing ongoing conflicts in the Middle East.

The report noted that it remains uncertain whether Trump will meet with Arab leaders during his visit, as he did in 2017, or if he will visit additional countries in the region.

Israeli officials stated that the White House has not yet discussed a possible visit to Israel as part of the trip.

Despite diplomatic efforts, US and Israeli officials say that plans for a normalization agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia have been put on hold, according to Axios. The primary obstacle remains Saudi Arabia’s demand for a clear, irreversible path toward a Palestinian state—something the Israeli government firmly opposes.

Last month, Trump replied “no” when asked by Arutz Sheva-Israel National News, during a White House press conference with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whether the Saudis are expecting a Palestinian state as a condition for normalization with Israel.