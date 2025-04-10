More than 45 illegal infiltrators, including women and children, entered Israel on Wednesday evening through a breach in the seam line fence east of Lachish.

This is the most significant infiltration incident in the area since the October 7 attack.

Despite the proximity to towns and despite the defense guidelines, the infiltration was not thwarted by IDF troops, Border Police, or the Israel Police.

According to a report in Ynet, the group was actually detected by members of the community policing unit of the Lachish Regional Council.

Local residents said this represents a serious deterioration in the security situation at the border. One resident warned, "An invasion of the communities is only a matter of time."