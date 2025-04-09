The IDF's Discipline and Order Branch has published an extensive update to its appearance and dress directives for all service members in line with the current zeitgeist.

The directives address all parts of the military - from active duty to reserves - and include new directives regarding facial hair.

According to the new facial hair order, any servicemember could grow a beard or mustache as long as they are orderly and befit military appearance. One may grow a full beard from the jawbone to the chin, including a mustache, or alternatively, a goatee. A faded cut will not be allowed, and a soldier who harms the proper appearance of his beard will lose the permission to grow one.

The facial hair directives are the most substantial development in the new directives. Until now, only religious soldiers and other special cases were able to receive permission to grow a beard.

A service member can appeal the revocation of his permission before an officer at the rank of colonel or the Discipline and Order Branch. They can submit a declaration of their intent to grow a beard on the day of enlistment, during basic training, or at any time during service.

Other directives refer to combat uniforms: Combat soldiers may wear a combat uniform (tactical uniform) even outside their unit and could where a fleece or softshell jacket during the winter.

Career soldier could now leave their base in work uniform, including coats with their unit insignia and an Israeli flag. Women can now wear two pairs of earrings, and unmarried men can wear one ring. The permitted nail polish colors will be expanded and will exclude those with sparkles and designs.

The new directives

Religious female soldiers will be allowed to wear black stockings and a wider range of headcovering colors, according to the list of approved colors. Reservists will be required to wear only work clothes and can only wear dress uniforms with proper permission.

Career soldiers can wear boots on service dress, even if they are not in combat.

"We started this administrative work for two main reasons," explained Lieutenant Colonel Yitzhak Hai, the head of the Discipline and Order Branch, "Strenthening the uniformity of the IDF servicemembers' appearance, and at the same time, fitting the appearance guidlines to the current zietguist. All while the main goal before us is strengthening discipline in the IDF."