Israel Police officers have operated in the village of Ar'ara in the Negev recntly due to a violent conflict accompanied by ongoing shootings between crime families. During the operation, police forces responded to events and made arrests after shots were fired at police officers.

On Wednesday, a report was received about a shooting in which several men were injured to varying degrees. One of the injured was pronounced dead at Soroka Hospital.

According to a police announcement, "Police forces arrived at the scene and acted to locate suspects and involved parties to make their arrests. Following the operation, a report was received about renewed shooting in the village. A police force operating at the scene identified gunfire directed at them, engaged the threat, and responded with gunfire after a life-threatening situation arose for the officers and residents. The suspect in the shooting was located at the scene, injured, with an M16 weapon and a pistol found in his possession. The suspect was evacuated for treatment at Soroka Medical Center in critical condition and later pronounced dead at the hospital."

The Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, responded: "I commend the heroic officer who acted with determination and professionalism, engaged the threat, and neutralized the danger in Ar'ara in the Negev, during a police raid, after shots were fired at the commander of the force. An event like this is unacceptable. Thankfully, the police of the south have proven their bravery."

"As befitting for a hero, I requested to examine promoting the officer in rank. An officer like this deserves to advance and serve as an example and inspiration for his subordinates," Ben-Gvir declared.