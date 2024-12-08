The Israeli political echelon is considering deepening the IDF's control in the Syrian Golan Heights to prevent the rebels from entering the area, Kan News reported on Sunday

The cabinet unanimously approved the decision to take control of the buffer zone and commanding positions only a few kilometers into the Syrian Golan.

According to the report, a source with knowledge of the matter said that later it will be decided whether or not to expand this area even more "before someone else enters the vacuum that was made."

At the same time, the IDF has taken the opportunity to strike weapons sites, airbases, and areas with advanced weaponry to prevent the rebels from getting their hands on Assad's advanced arsenal.

The IDF confirmed in the afternoon that it had taken the Syrian side of Mount Hermon and stated that the operations in Syria were intended to improve defense positions on the border out of concern that Jihadist elements may reach Israeli communities in the Golan Heights.

The move comes after the IDF noticed that the rebels had begun taking control of Syrian military positions on the Israeli border.