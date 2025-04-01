US President Donald Trump on Monday confirmed reports that he will travel to the Middle East in the coming weeks, marking his first international trip since beginning his second term in office.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump confirmed that his itinerary includes visits to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, with the potential addition of the United Arab Emirates.

He also hinted that other destinations could be included but did not provide further details.

“I have a very good relationship with the Middle East,” Trump stated, emphasizing the significance of the trip for fostering economic investments in the United States.

The president indicated that his trip could take place as early as next month but left open the possibility of a later date.

His comments follow a report on Axios on Sunday, which cited sources who said Trump is expected to travel to Saudi Arabia in mid-May for his first foreign trip since returning to the White House.

Trump’s choice of Saudi Arabia as his first foreign destination mirrors his first presidential term, when his initial trip abroad also included a visit to the Kingdom in May 2017, the report noted.

Discussions about the visit have taken place between senior US and Saudi officials in recent weeks, including on the sidelines of negotiations over the war in Ukraine. One potential date for the trip was April 28, but it was postponed.

A Trump administration official confirmed that planning for the visit is underway.

The report noted that it remains uncertain whether Trump will meet with Arab leaders during his visit, as he did in 2017, or if he will visit additional countries in the region.

Israeli officials stated that the White House has not yet discussed a possible visit to Israel as part of the trip.