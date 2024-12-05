Hezbollah is trying to restore its power and rebuild the stockpiles lost to Israel over the course of Operation Northern Arrows, according to Reuters.

An American official, an Israeli source, and two American Congress members who were exposed to the information confirmed that U.S. intelligence agencies assessed in recent weeks that Hezbollah, even during the operation, acted to recruit new militants and attempted to find creative ways to acquire new weapons - including local production and smuggling of materials from Syria.

American intelligence estimates that Hezbollah operated with limited firepower after losing at least half of its weapon stockpiles during the war, which diminished Iran's overall military capability.

However, American intelligence reported that Hezbollah was not destroyed and still holds thousands of short-range rockets and will try to restore its capabilities by establishing arms factories in neighboring countries with available transport routes.

U.S. officials said they are concerned about Hezbollah's access to Syria against the backdrop of the Syrian rebels' surprise attack on government strongholds in Aleppo and Hama.

The U.S. is trying to influence the Assad regime to limit Hezbollah's activities in its country and is recruiting other parties for this purpose.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the U.S. and the United Arab Emirates discussed the possibility of lifting sanctions from the Assad regime if it chooses to disengage from Iran and sever Hezbollah's access to Iranian supplies.