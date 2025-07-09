Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem disclosed new information in an interview with Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen channel about the group’s actions in the immediate aftermath of Hamas’s October 7, 2023, assault on Israel.

Qassem claimed that just 30 minutes after the attack began, Hamas contacted then-Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, informed him of the operation, and asked the group to join the fighting in full force.

Qassem emphasized that Hezbollah had no prior knowledge of the attack. Nasrallah forwarded Hamas’s request to the organization’s leadership for deliberation. The initial plan considered was to open a front by launching attacks in the Har Dov area, based on the assumption that an Israeli retaliation would lead to gradual escalation. Ultimately, however, Hezbollah’s Shura Council opted to limit its involvement to a “support front,” rather than entering a full-scale war.

He explained that the decision for a limited response was influenced by three main factors: the absence of prior coordination, fears of a broader conflict involving the United States, and the belief that limited engagement would still serve Hezbollah’s strategic goals.

During the interview, Qassem also addressed the fallout from the significant security breach known as the “beeper attack”. He said that in response, Hezbollah formed a central investigation committee, along with several smaller teams, to examine the incident.

Qassem further revealed that Israel had successfully uncovered Hezbollah’s procurement system - an intricate international network designed to obscure the identity of buyers. As a result, Israel managed to compromise the group’s entire internal communication network. Qassem described the breach as “a very severe blow.”

On Hezbollah’s current readiness, Qassem stated, “We are upgrading, recovering, and now we are ready. If Israel attacks, we will not stand by and watch. We will fight them.”

He also expressed heartfelt sorrow over the loss of the group’s former Secretary-General, Hassan Nasrallah, breaking into tears during the interview. He clarified that his emotion was not simply over the death itself, but over Nasrallah’s absence.