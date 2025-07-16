תושב מזרח י-ם דרס ונמלט – כתב אישום דוברות המשטרה

A serious indictment was filed against a resident of the Zu'rob neighborhood in his 20s, who drove a large truck, speeding through the streets of Umm Tuba, hit a car in which a child was sitting, and caused her injury.

Police from the Oz station in eastern Jerusalem arrested a resident of Zu'rob in his 20s, who was driving a large truck and fled from inspectors while driving dangerously through the streets of the Umm Tuba neighborhood.

During the escape, the driver hit a private vehicle in which a family was seated, resulting in light injuries to a child, who needed medical treatment.

The incident occurred a few days ago after Jerusalem municipal inspectors noticed the driver throwing waste illegally. When he realized he was caught, he fled in the truck while driving recklessly and dangerously, endangering other drivers and pedestrians. According to the investigation findings, at one point, he intentionally accelerated toward a car in his way and hit it.

After being blocked, he begged the inspectors not to hand him over but fled once again. Police officers who were called to the scene began a search, located him shortly after, and arrested him. The truck was also seized and is being examined in an administrative procedure.

The Jerusalem District prosecution unit filed an indictment against him for serious offenses: throwing waste, obstructing a public employee, reckless driving of a heavy vehicle, endangering human life on a transportation route, and driving without an appropriate license. At the same time, a request was made to keep him in custody until the end of proceedings.

The police said, "This is a serious and utterly wrongful act. Initially, the defendant caused environmental damage by throwing waste in an unauthorized area. Subsequently, he tried to escape, endangering his life and the lives of road users. We will continue to use various measures to locate and hold accountable those involved, in order to ensure the safety of all road users."