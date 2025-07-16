There was a time I believed that Bibi was the best leader to guide the Jewish State. When he defeated Shimon Peres — who, along with Yossi Beilin, championed the creation of a Palestinian state — I was convinced that Bibi was the strong, strategic leader Israel needed. And at the time, he was.

But sadly, things have changed.

Over the years, we’ve seen a repeated pattern of decisions that weakened our position and placed us in real danger. He voted for the expulsion from Gush Katif. He supported the Wye Agreement. He gave the Bar-Ilan speech, granting legitimacy to the two-state solution. He led repeated wars in Gaza and Lebanon without ever reaching decisive victory. He also orchestrated the Shalit deal, in which over a thousand terrorists were released — including the murderer Yahya Sinwar — creating a dangerous precedent of surrender to kidnapping extortion.

Then came the disaster of October 7th.

It wasn’t just an intelligence failure. It was a failure of deterrence, preparedness, and vision. Hamas armed itself, organized, and planned. The signs were in plain sight. The responsibility — rested with the government, and at its head was Netanyahu.

And the pain didn’t end there.

More than 900 soldiers — the best of our sons — have already sacrificed their lives in this war. They gave their lives to save civilians, defend our borders, and confront evil. We must never forget them. We must stand by their families, who live daily with unhealable pain. Their sacrifice is absolute. It must not be in vain.

And at the same time, the government approved the release of convicted terrorists — some of whom have already returned, or will return, to attack us again. The hostages and their families deserve all our love, prayers, and collective embrace. But true leadership must know how to protect lives while safeguarding the future of the nation. Compassion must be accompanied by responsibility.

Yes, Netanyahu has led many important initiatives — including key moves with world leaders that strengthened Israel’s security, the targeted eliminations of terrorist leaders, and operations in Iran, for which we were blessed with great Heavenly assistance. Unfortunately, the regime in Tehran remains in power, continues to fund terror, and openly calls for Israel’s destruction.

And now once again, there’s renewed talk of a “Palestinian civil autonomy” — a fictitious political entity in the heart of Biblical Israel. This is a dangerous illusion. Every territorial concession in the past has led to rockets, tunnels, and terror. There is no such thing as a “demilitarized Palestinian autonomy” alongside a secure Israel. There never was. There never will be.

Just last week, when Netanyahu was asked about the possibility of implementing a two-state solution, Trump responded: “I don’t know, that’s a question for Bibi.” And the Prime Minister quickly clarified: “The Palestinians should have all the powers to govern themselves, but none of the powers to threaten us. That means full security control will always remain in our hands.”

This is not a political issue. It is an existential one.

And as hard as it is to say — it must be said: Netanyahu should have resigned on October 8th. That would have been the responsible path. He should have allowed the nation to reunite under new leadership and begin to rebuild trust. That moment has passed, but the need remains.

Israel stands at a crossroads. The world is watching. Our enemies are watching. But more than anyone, our people are watching — searching for clarity, strength, and truth.

We owe it to the fallen.

We owe it to the hostages.

We owe it to ourselves.

We need leadership grounded not in survival — but in principle.

We need courage — not calculations.

We need responsibility — not as blame, but as a foundation for rebuilding.

I write this not as a politician, but as a Jew concerned for the future of our land and our people. And I write this also as the personal emissary of the Lubavitcher Rebbe on the matter of Shleimus HaAretz — a mission rooted in responsibility, truth, and deep love for the people of Israel.

It’s time to lead.

It’s time to restore faith.