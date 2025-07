The Prime Minister's military secretary, Roman Gofman, arrived this morning (Wednesday) at the Tel Aviv District Court during a hearing in the Netanyahu trial.

Goffman handed a sealed envelope to the Prime Minister, who immediately thereafter requested the judges to take a recess urgently in order to receive a security briefing.

"My military secretary has come here, I must see him at once. It is a rare thing, he never comes here at all," said Netanyahu to the bench, which acceded to his request.