MK Yitzhak Kroizer (Otzma Yehudit) approached Haifa's Mayor, Yonah Yahav, demanding the immediate removal of an exhibit displayed in the city, claiming it is "inciting and harmful against IDF soldiers and contrary to the values of the State of Israel."

In his letter, Kroizer harshly criticizes the exhibit by artist Taha Afifi, claiming it presents inciting and harmful messages against IDF soldiers.

"The exhibit focuses on the suffering of Gaza residents, completely and outrageously ignoring the terrible crimes committed against Israeli citizens during the October 7th massacre and the inconceivable suffering of the kidnapped families, the wounded, and the Gaza border communities," wrote Kroizer, emphasizing that a public institution funded by taxpayer money should not serve as a platform for defaming IDF soldiers.

"Portraying IDF soldiers as causes of suffering or as acting illegitimately constitutes an affront to the honor of those serving and fallen."

He also quoted an interview with the artist in Haaretz, where Afifi claimed that since the massacre, he fears Jews rather than Hamas or Hezbollah, comparing his situation to anti-Semitism towards Jews.

"Beit HaGafen is a municipal and public building belonging to the Haifa Municipality and should operate according to the values of the State of Israel, serve all its residents responsibly and transparently, and maintain respect for IDF soldiers," wrote Kroizer in his letter. He noted that displaying the exhibit in central Haifa, at a time when the state is still dealing with the repercussions of the massacre, is "insensitive, outrageous, and provokes justified public anger."

MK Kroizer reminded that this is not the first time Beit HaGafen has stirred controversy. "Two years ago, I protested outside Beit HaGafen after it gave a platform to terrorist supporter Lubna Zuabi who praised terrorists," he said, expressing regret that "since then, Beit HaGafen has not changed its course but continues in its defiance."

A copy of the appeal was also sent to the Minister of Culture, Miki Zohar, whose ministry funds Beit HaGafen.

Shai Glick, CEO of B'tsalmo, a partner in the struggle against the exhibit, stated: "Beit HaGafen is no longer a home of culture and art but rather an extreme pro-Palestinian institution. I demand from Mayor Yonah Yahav to immediately remove the exhibit and ensure that incitement and hate events against the State of Israel do not take place there."