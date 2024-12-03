Louis, the son of former French President Nicolas Sarközy, arrived this morning for a tour of Samaria, with the head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan.

During the tour, Sarközy observed the country’s coastal plain from Israel's Lookout and saw its close proximity to Tel Aviv and Ben Gurion International Airport.

Dagan told Sarközy that " Samaria is Israel's security belt."

Over the past month, Dagan held a special state visit to the US, after President Donald Trump's victory, during which he held a marathon of meetings with senior Republican officials, members of Congress and members of the Senate on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, and was received with great sympathy.

In the run-up to the elections, Dagan helped Trump encourage Jews in Pennsylvania and other key states to vote for the Republican nominee.

Immediately after the elections, senior Republican Party officials invited Dagan to be their guest at Trump's inauguration in the US.